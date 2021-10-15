‘It’s pretty awesome’; Mooresville man wins $263,948 in Cash 5 jackpot
The hardware store manager said he was ‘shocked,’ to match all five numbers.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - When hardware store manager, Gregg Richardson, walked into the Kangaroo Express on South Main Street in Mooresville, he didn’t expect to walk out with a winning ticket.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Richardson said as he claimed his $263,948 in winnings Thursday.
His Quick Pick ticket matched all Cash 5 numbers in a drawing last week. He didn’t realize his luck until Saturday.
“I was shocked,” Richardson said. “I had to sit down, a little light-headed.”
After taxes, the Mooresville man took home $186,745. He said he will use the money to pay off his bills, find a new house and save for retirement.
Cash 5 tickets are $1 with nightly drawings. Friday’s upcoming jackpot is $245,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598.
