First Alert: Big cool-down on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will climb to near-record highs once again this afternoon, but much cooler conditions are in the forecast.

Another day of the mid-upper 80s

Cold front brings a few showers, cooler temperatures Saturday

October weather returns by Sunday

We have quite the noticeable temperature shift ahead of us this weekend! Although we’re starting off in the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning, with some patchy fog, temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 80s by this afternoon. That will put us near another record later today after tying the 1940 record yesterday! Fortunately, high pressure will also allow for dry conditions for any outdoor plans you may have through this evening.

Temperatures will again be in the upper 80s on Friday before a cool-down. (Source: WBTV)

By Saturday morning, our cold front will be moving over the mountains and allowing for periods of rain from the morning through midday in the higher elevations. A few showers and passing clouds are expected in the Charlotte Metro area by the midday-afternoon period as highs barely reach the upper 70s. By the evening, the cold front will be east and much drier, cooler conditions will be working in.

Get ready for the 40s by Sunday morning! Highs will only top out in the upper 60s under sunny skies. A beautiful Sunday will lead to nice conditions through much of the upcoming work week as well.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the 40s for most of the area. (Source: WBTV)

Enjoy the cool down and have a great weekend!

