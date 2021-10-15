Charlotte police investigating alleged sexual assault on CMS school bus

This article has 106 words with a read time of approximately 31 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a school bus.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the 13-year-old victim was “forcibly fondled” while riding the bus on Oct. 13.

The report lists two suspects and states the alleged victim did not know them.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say they are aware of the allegation but cannot share any information about students.

The school district did confirm that CMPD is conducting an investigation.

“CMS will follow protocols in place for reporting incidents internally and will support CMPD in its investigation of the allegations,” part of a CMS statement read.

