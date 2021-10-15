NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have managed to track down and arrest more than 600 people across the U.S. believed to have joined in the riot at the Capitol. Getting those cases swiftly to trial is turning out to be an even more difficult task.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.

He is due to appear in federal court in Washington later Friday.

Riley, who responded to a report of a pipe bomb on Jan. 6 and has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years, had sent the person a message telling them that he was an officer with the police force who “agrees with your political stance,” an indictment against him says.

The indictment spells out how Riley sent dozens of messages to the unidentified person, encouraging them to remove incriminating photos and videos and telling them how the FBI was investigating to identify rioters.

It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him. A call to the U.S. Capitol Police wasn’t immediately returned.

In the days after the attack, scores of rioters flaunted their participation in social media posts that bragged about their ability to get inside the Capitol. But then many started realizing it could be used as evidence and began deleting it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
Dozens of people gathered near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening to honor...
‘My child was loved and will always be loved’: Family members hold vigil for 11-year-old who took her own life
WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Justice Dept. will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton ‘on the mend’ after hospitalized for non-COVID infection
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in N.C.
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races