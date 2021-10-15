NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After reportedly being on the loose, a bison calf seen in Brunswick County has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

WECT first received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

Prior to being found, this image was sent to WECT of the bison:

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
Dozens of people gathered near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening to honor...
‘My child was loved and will always be loved’: Family members hold vigil for 11-year-old who took her own life
WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte

Latest News

According to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the incident is alleged to have...
Charlotte police investigating alleged sexual assault on CMS school bus
Fallen North Carolina Officers Honored in D.C.
Police Week gives “connection” for North Carolina families grieving fallen officers
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in N.C.
Molly Marie Cate and Zakari David Glode
2, including man wanted for safecracking, charged after shots fired near store in Lincoln Co.
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Carolina