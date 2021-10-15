Brunswick County bison calf — not a buffalo — is found, returned to owner

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After reportedly being on the loose, a bison calf seen in Brunswick County has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

WECT first received a call Friday morning that the animal had been spotted near Jesse Mae Monroe Elementary School.

Prior to being found, this image was sent to WECT of the bison:

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash (Lydia Schwake)

