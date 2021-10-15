Big cooldown on the way!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will be ushering in cooler temperatures and a few showers this weekend...

Temperatures will climb to near-record highs once again this afternoon, but much cooler conditions are in the forecast.

Another day of the mid-upper 80s

Cold front brings a few showers, cooler temperatures Saturday

October weather returns by Sunday

We have quite the noticeable temperature shift ahead of us this weekend! Temperatures are already on their way into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon, putting us near yet another record. Fortunately, high pressure will also allow for dry conditions for any outdoor plans you may have through this evening.

Near record warmth (First Alert Weather)

By Saturday morning, our cold front will be moving over the mountains and allowing for periods of rain from the morning through midday in the higher elevations. A few showers and passing clouds are expected in the Charlotte Metro area by the midday-afternoon period as highs barely reach the upper 70s. By the evening, the cold front will be east and much drier, cooler conditions will be working in.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Get ready for the 40s by Sunday morning! Highs will only top out in the upper 60s under sunny skies. A beautiful Sunday will lead to nice conditions through much of the upcoming work week as well.

Enjoy the cooldown and have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.