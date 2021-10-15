NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

2, including man wanted for safecracking, charged after shots fired near store in Lincoln Co.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store on the Maiden Highway
Molly Marie Cate and Zakari David Glode
Molly Marie Cate and Zakari David Glode(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a man already facing several charges, were arrested Wednesday after a shot was fired in a convenience story following an altercation in Lincoln County.

Baker District deputies responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store on the Maiden Highway. Before deputies arrived they learned that Molly Marie Cate, 34, fled the scene to her home on Otis Dellinger Road and Zakari David Glode, 34, was walking on Car Farm Road.

Zakari David Glode was served with a number of outstanding warrants including breaking and entering a building, safecracking, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and ten counts of failure to appear in court.

The two met at the convenience store on the Maiden Highway.

Cate told officers Glode was supposed to allegedly return several vehicle titles that belonged to her. An altercation occurred between the two individuals and a shot was fired from a pistol but no one was hit by the gun fire.

Cate was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Glode was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $182,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
Dozens of people gathered near St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday evening to honor...
‘My child was loved and will always be loved’: Family members hold vigil for 11-year-old who took her own life
WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
Wesbound Fairview Road in Charlotte's SouthPark area was closed Friday morning following a...
Police: One killed in crash near SouthPark Mall in Charlotte

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Carolina
Gabriella Mabe
Matthews police searching for woman last seen Sept. 26
Founded in 1851, Catawba College is a four-year, private, liberal arts college conveniently...
Catawba College announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, staff
Brenda Lachelle Harrison and Hykeim Malik Williams
2 charged after deputies seize crack, heroin, gun from home in Lancaster County