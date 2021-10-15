2, including man wanted for safecracking, charged after shots fired near store in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a man already facing several charges, were arrested Wednesday after a shot was fired in a convenience story following an altercation in Lincoln County.

Baker District deputies responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store on the Maiden Highway. Before deputies arrived they learned that Molly Marie Cate, 34, fled the scene to her home on Otis Dellinger Road and Zakari David Glode, 34, was walking on Car Farm Road.

Zakari David Glode was served with a number of outstanding warrants including breaking and entering a building, safecracking, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and ten counts of failure to appear in court.

The two met at the convenience store on the Maiden Highway.

Cate told officers Glode was supposed to allegedly return several vehicle titles that belonged to her. An altercation occurred between the two individuals and a shot was fired from a pistol but no one was hit by the gun fire.

Cate was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Glode was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $182,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.