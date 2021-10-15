15-year-old dies following shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen who was shot late Tuesday night in south Charlotte has died from his injuries, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Griffith Street and Fairwood Avenue, which is near Southside Park, at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 14, the teen, identified as 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr., was pronounced dead at Atrium Main due to injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

This is at least the 10th young person killed by gunfire in Charlotte in 2021.

CMPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.