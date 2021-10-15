NC DHHS Flu
15-year-old dies following shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte, authorities say

This is at least the 10th young person killed by gunfire in Charlotte in 2021.
Authorities are investigating a shooting on Griffith Street in Charlotte that left a teen dead.
Authorities are investigating a shooting on Griffith Street in Charlotte that left a teen dead.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen who was shot late Tuesday night in south Charlotte has died from his injuries, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Griffith Street and Fairwood Avenue, which is near Southside Park, at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 14, the teen, identified as 15-year-old Daliamontray Decarlo Strothers Jr., was pronounced dead at Atrium Main due to injuries sustained in the shooting, police said.

This is at least the 10th young person killed by gunfire in Charlotte in 2021.

CMPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

