Woman arrested in Lincoln County following lengthy drug investigation

Erica Caraluzzo
Erica Caraluzzo(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County woman has been arrested following a lengthy drug investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Lincolnton.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office secured a search warrant for a home on North Cedar Street on Wednesday and officers seized 33 grams of meth, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three games of heroin, two dosage units of LSD, 101 grams of marijuana and an assorted amount of hydrocodone, Percocet and Xanax.

Erica Lynn Carraluzzo, 35, was arrested shortly after at another residence. Some neighbors who saw the execution of the search warrant applauded the officers as they left the scene of the drug house.

Carraluzzo is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $190,000 bond.

