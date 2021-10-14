NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Study: Good quality headlights lead to lower risk of car crashes

Driving at night is three times as risky as driving during the day, and experts say headlights can save lives.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 216 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s new information from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety about how vital it is for a vehicle’s headlights to be working correctly.

Driving at night is three times as risky as driving during the day, and experts say headlights can save lives.

If they are working well, it only takes about two seconds for a driver to spot something ahead of them in the road.

If they are not, it can take up to six seconds. That’s the difference between being in a crash and not.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety team looked at 44,000 crashes and studied the aftermath. They found cars with headlights that have a good rating were 20 percent less likely to be in a crash than cars with poor headlights.

This graph looks at nighttime crash reductions associated with good, acceptable and marginal...
This graph looks at nighttime crash reductions associated with good, acceptable and marginal headlights.(Source: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety)

Good quality headlights also dropped the risk of injury in a crash by 30 percent. Still, only a fifth of cars are running with good quality headlights.

Related: North Carolina has 5th best drivers in America, study says

“The federal regulation for headlights is quite outdated so we would like to see the federal government improve the regulation that exists right now,” a representative with the IIHS said.

The IIHS wants that to be a bigger percentage. They want the government to change how headlights are tested and drivers to prioritize newer, better technology.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
‘Somebody’s heard some talk’: Families pushing for answers in disappearances of 3 women
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Latest News

Charlotte man killed in Lancaster County crash, authorities say
Carolina gas prices spiked last week, making Sunday’s state averages for both states (North...
AAA: Gas prices at a seven-year high in North Carolina and South Carolina
Police are investigating following an officer-involved crash in east Charlotte
Police search for person who fled following officer-involved crash in southeast Charlotte
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected