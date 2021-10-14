NC DHHS Flu
Single-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 in Catawba County kills one, troopers say

A 1993 Ford dump truck was west on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit several trees, troopers said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Catawba County left one person dead, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on N.C. 150 near Grassy Creek Road in Cawtaba.

A 1993 Ford dump truck was west on the road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit several trees, troopers said.

The driver, 72-year-old Curtis Junior Miles, of Newton, died at the scene from his injuries, according to the NCSHP. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the vehicle.

Troopers said they are considering the possibility that a medical condition was a factor in the collision.

