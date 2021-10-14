Police investigate threat made at Butler High School in Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Additional security measures were put in place after police received an anonymous tip about a threat at Butler High School in Matthews.
Matthews Police said the tip stated that an unknown student was planning on harming other students at Butler High School on Thursday.
“Detectives worked throughout the night to conduct an extensive and thorough threat assessment to determine the validity of this threat as well as to identify the responsible party for making it,” Matthews Police said.
Matthews Police are investigating who started the threat, and its validity.
Additional police officers were added inside and outside of Butler High School.
“This joint effort is to ensure that an appropriate response is made to this threat for the continued safety of Butler High School students and staff,” Matthews police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School says Butler High School Principal Vincent Golden notified parents Wednesday after learning of the threat.
“This is Principal Golden with an important message. I have been informed of a threat that is circulating on social media on our campus, tomorrow, October 14, 2021,” Principal Golden told parents in an email and voicemail. “To be proactive, I have contacted law enforcement and we will have an additional police presence. We will follow our safety procedures to ensure the well-being of all students and staff. Thank you and please have a great evening.”
