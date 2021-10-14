NC DHHS Flu
Person injured after concrete truck runs off road, flips in Gaston County

The incident happened at Eaker Road and County Line Road in Bessemer City on Thursday right before 11:30 a.m.
The incident happened at Eaker Road and County Line Road in Bessemer City on Thursday right before 11:30 a.m.
The incident happened at Eaker Road and County Line Road in Bessemer City on Thursday right before 11:30 a.m.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a concrete truck hauling gravel, sand and water ran off the road and flipped over in Gaston County.

The incident happened at Eaker Road and County Line Road in Bessemer City on Thursday right before 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Highway Patrol says the concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The truck ran off the road and overturned.

Troopers say one person suffered minor injuries.

Officials did not provide any other details about what happened in the crash.

