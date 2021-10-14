Old Rock Hill Herald building land getting new development

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A multi-million-dollar project is coming to Rock Hill.

The city and a development firm are teaming up to bring a new space for both work and play. They broke ground on it Thursday.

The $60 million project is slated supposed to have playgrounds, an amphitheater and open space for people to enjoy.

This project aims to combine the three R’s—residential, retail and restaurant—put into one space for people to enjoy.

There will also be a massive parking deck that could have a pedestrian bridge across Dave Lyle Boulevard.

This new project is part of the Knowledge Park Action Plan.

The action plan aims to revitalize the downtown area all the way to Winthrop University.

”We take this facility and make sure we are creating opportunities for all people in Rock Hill to take advantage of all the prosperity and the opportunities that are here,” said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys.

Take a walk through old town Rock Hill and you cannot help but see the tall buildings surrounding Main Street, but the Rock Hill Herald building stands out.

”I can remember many years coming to this site and getting copies of old papers,” said Gettys.

The building’s been around for decades and empty for a few years.

The faded letters spelling out Herald and the memories people hold are what’s left of the now crumbling building.

”You have a lot of people in Rock Hill that grew up at the Herald if you will or at least reading the Herald as I did. We still do, but in a digital world you don’t need a facility like this,” Gettys said.

So the facility is being torn down but in its place, something the city of Rock Hill says will be just as for the people as the paper is.

”We need to make sure everyone has the opportunity to afford to live downtown,” Gettys said. “To work in downtown and live in downtown. To play in downtown.”

That is where White Point Co-Founder Jay Levell says his company wanted to step in, seeing the vision despite being up the road in Charlotte.

”It’s a no-brainer,” said Levell.

Levell says the booming downtown area has plenty of places to work and even more places to play. While those two things will be coming along for the ride, Levell says his company is focused on filling a gap—living space.

”It’s really about taking what’s here, this is the hole in the donut, and accentuating everything around it,” he said.

The timeline for this project should start in about 30 days with remediation for the building. The entire project is set to be complete in 2024.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.