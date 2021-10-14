NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

More than 60 weapons found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg School campuses so far this year, district reports

18 random safety screenings have been completed from the first day school to date
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools logo and buses
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools logo and buses(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A recent public records request revealed startling numbers of weapons found at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses this year.

On October 6, WBTV requested the total number of weapons found on CMS campuses from the first day of school, August 25, to the present.

Records show 62 total weapons were found during that time span including hang guns, pocket knives, knives, a box cutter, and over 33 items we’re listed as “other.”

Report: Weapons found in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The CMS Policy on Possession of Weapons and Explosives on Board Property lists other weapons including but not limited to, metallic knuckles, razors, incendiary devices, ammunition, stun guns, blackjacks, throwing stars, or any other deadly weapon or object.

Butler High School mom Robin Lewis is urging other parents to check on their children before they leave home and don’t be afraid to get personal.

“Every child and every person has their own mind. You can’t say ‘oh my child didn’t do this or my child didn’t do that.’ I can’t tell you that, that’s why I question my children a lot. I search, I’m in the room, I want to know. You can tell me one thing but I’m going to see what I find,” Lewis said.

CMS does random safety screenings inside of school buildings which includes no-touch wands, metal detectors, and canine teams if needed.

On Thursday, October 14, CMS said 18 total random safety screenings were completed to the present date.

Officials say no guns were found during these searches.

In the first three days of school, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to multiple fights on campus and several weapons were found including a knife, BB gun, and other guns.

Myers Park High School officials sent a letter to parents Wednesday, September 15, after a student was accused of having a gun on the school bus and at school.

The letter said school officials received information after dismissal that a student had a weapon on a bus. Law enforcement was notified and police went to the student’s home.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
‘Somebody’s heard some talk’: Families pushing for answers in disappearances of 3 women
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Latest News

Blue Ridge Parkway
Officials identify body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook as Rhode Island man
Officials identify body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook as Rhode Island man
Officials identify body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook as Rhode Island man
Team will feature Leah Pruett in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan in Funny Car
Tony Stewart Racing to join NHRA in 2022 with two fulltime entries
Making the Grade: Educator writes letters of encouragement
Making the Grade: Educator writes letters of encouragement
Study: Alcohol may increase risk of breast cancer
Study: Alcohol may increase risk of breast cancer