Man charged in south Charlotte shooting that injured one, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was injured and one person was arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning in south Charlotte, authorities say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to a location in the 300 block of West Bland Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect shot the victim with a firearm, causing serious injuries.

The suspect, 25-year-old Deion Payne, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the CMPD.

No other information was immediately available.

