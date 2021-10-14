Man accused of indecent exposure in Charlotte’s Myers Park area arrested in S.C.

This article has 130 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of exposing himself to minors in the Myers Park area in Charlotte has been arrested in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, officers began investigating reports of a man driving a Chevrolet Equinox and making inappropriate comments to minors.

Officers identified the man as 71-year-old Ronald Michael McLean Sr., and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his interactions with the minors, law enforcement said.

On Oct. 12, detectives gathered evidence to charge McLean with felony indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child, and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the CMPD.

The suspect was located and arrested on the warrants in Rock Hill, S.C., police said.

