NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man accused of indecent exposure in Charlotte’s Myers Park area arrested in S.C.

The suspect was located and arrested on the warrants in Rock Hill, S.C., police said.
Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 130 words with a read time of approximately 39 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of exposing himself to minors in the Myers Park area in Charlotte has been arrested in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, officers began investigating reports of a man driving a Chevrolet Equinox and making inappropriate comments to minors.

Officers identified the man as 71-year-old Ronald Michael McLean Sr., and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his interactions with the minors, law enforcement said.

On Oct. 12, detectives gathered evidence to charge McLean with felony indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child, and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the CMPD.

The suspect was located and arrested on the warrants in Rock Hill, S.C., police said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
‘Somebody’s heard some talk’: Families pushing for answers in disappearances of 3 women
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. health officials report more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases
Report: COVID-19 pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ homelessness, housing instability in Charlotte,...
Report: COVID-19 pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ homelessness, housing instability in Charlotte
Authorities arrest five in connection to deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
Murdaugh lawyers release statement on new charges related to settlement in housekeeper’s death