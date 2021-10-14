NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Jon Gruden controversy brings back memories of Jerry Richardson fallout

It’s not a stretch to say the swirl involving Gruden resurrects memories connected to former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson
By Steve Crump
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most recognizable names and faces in the game lost his job this week.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after years-old emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language became public.

The NFL has been trying to tackle the issues of inclusiveness facing our broader society. There are now female referees and assistant coaches. The Raiders -- actually have on their team right now -- the first active NFL player who has come out as gay. And you’ve seen the on-field support for racial justice causes.

But the NFL’s sensitivity to these issues goes back a little further. Not too long ago, a flashpoint was seen right here in Charlotte.

Before the floodgates opened and more derogatory emails emerged, Gruden was contrite.

CONTEXT: Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

“I’m not a racist. I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize,” he said.

His apology came before a New York Times bombshell report which went beyond race and targeted women who refereed NFL games, players taking a knee, openly gay football players, Presidents Obama and Biden, and league commissioner Roger Goodell.

It’s not a stretch to say the swirl involving Gruden resurrects memories connected to former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and allegations of racism in his personal life and the restaurant empire he once owned.

Richardson, the owner and founder of the Carolina Panthers, announced he would be selling the team at the end of the 2017 season. This came less than 12 hours after Sports Illustrated released a scathing report detailing workplace misconduct involving sexual harassment and racism.

Richardson was fined $2.7 million by the league following accusations of directing a racist slur at a team employee and claims by female employees of sexual harassment.

FLASHBACK: NFL fines outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson $2.75 million following misconduct investigation

The selling saga lasted through two owner’s meetings during 2018. David Tepper then bought the team.

For those keeping score of the former Panthers owner business dealings, they may remember it’s not the first time the issue of race fueled a flashpoint.

Headlines across the country rolled off the presses when Richardson in 1993 signed a $1 billion fair share agreement with the NAACP.

The payout came following complaints of discrimination that surfaced when African American U.S. secret service agents, who according to published reports, were denied service at the one of locations of Denny’s restaurant that was part of his Flagstar corporation.

It morphed into a class action suit and blew up as he was still perusing an NFL franchise for the Carolinas.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History
Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History
Good Question Podcast: What common mistakes do parents make that cause SIDS?
Good Question Podcast: What common mistakes do parents make that cause SIDS?
Jon Gruden controversy holds parallels to Jerry Richardson
Jon Gruden controversy brings back memories of Jerry Richardson fallout
A recent study showed that West Blvd. has not had a grocery store in more than 20 years
A recent study showed that West Blvd. has not had a grocery store in more than 20 years