NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines announced

The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.
The major shippers have announced their suggested deadlines for holiday shipping.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The nation’s three largest package delivery services are out with their holiday shipping deadlines.

The recommended final shipping days for the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are pretty much the same as they were in 2019 and 2020.

For the UPS three-day select delivery and FedEx three-day freight arriving by Dec. 24, you need to ship your items by Dec. 21.

For U.S. Postal Service retail ground delivery arriving before Dec. 25, you should ship by Dec. 15.

But even if you meet the deadlines, you could see late packages due to the ongoing pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.

Also, the Postal Service made changes at the beginning of October that slow down service.

They also tacked on a temporary holiday price increase.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
‘Somebody’s heard some talk’: Families pushing for answers in disappearances of 3 women
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on...
Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit
FILE - Earl Old Person, chief of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mt., wears a ceremonial...
Blackfeet Tribal Chief Earl Old Person dies of cancer at 92
This undated image provided by pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral...
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Coast Guard: California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons