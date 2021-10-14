NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County man charged for multiple sex offenses with children

Matthew Ponder mugshot
Matthew Ponder mugshot(Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man has been charged with multiple felonies for sex offenses involving children, the Gaston County Police announced.

Matthew Ponder, 27, of Dallas, N.C., is charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, one felony count of statutory rape of a child, one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child, one felony count of incest with a child under the age of 13 and one felony count of sex act on a minor by substitute parent/custodian.

The investigation stems from a report made to the police by the Gaston County Department of Social Services after they received a complaint of sexual abuse taking place in the home.

Ponder is in custody at the Gaston County Jail with a $1 million bond.

