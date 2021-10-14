Funeral arrangements set for Rowan deputy who passed away from COVID complications

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A funeral and memorial service will be held on Thursday for a Rowan County deputy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.

“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement.

The family greeted friends and relatives on Wednesday at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 14, in The Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the Campus of Catawba College with Pastor Caroll Robinson, officiating.

Memorials may be made to a College Fund for Kennedy Marsh through State Employee’s Credit Union or Operation Christmas Blessing, Attention: Crystal Scott, 232 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.