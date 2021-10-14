NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for Rowan deputy who passed away from COVID complications

William “Billy” Edward Marsh died on Sunday
William "Billy" Edward Marsh, 40, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Novant...
William "Billy" Edward Marsh, 40, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A funeral and memorial service will be held on Thursday for a Rowan County deputy who died from complications of COVID-19.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID since Sept. 30. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015. He is survived by a wife and a two-year-old child.

“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement.

The family greeted friends and relatives on Wednesday at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 14, in The Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the Campus of Catawba College with Pastor Caroll Robinson, officiating.

Memorials may be made to a College Fund for Kennedy Marsh through State Employee’s Credit Union or Operation Christmas Blessing, Attention: Crystal Scott, 232 North Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28144.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Cabarrus County dedicated $5 million in American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal...
Friday is last day to apply for COVID impact small business grants in Cabarrus County
Manufacturing Day originated in 2012 to show students, parents, and the public what...
Rowan County celebrates Manufacturing Week
A recent study showed that West Blvd. has not had a grocery store in more than 20 years
‘Something we can invest in:’ Mecklenburg County commissioner supports proposal adding fresh markets in West Charlotte to alleviate food insecurity
Family pleads for helping finding daughter
Gastonia family pleads for helping finding daughter