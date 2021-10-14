First Alert: Near-record warmth Thursday and Friday, chilly by Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a long stretch of mostly above-average conditions, we finally have cooler conditions in the forecast.

Near record high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s Thursday, Friday

Cold front arrives Saturday

Much cooler temperatures return Sunday through next week

It’s been a well-above-average October so far and that trend will only continue as we wrap up the workweek. High temperatures are on their way to the mid-upper 80s this afternoon and Friday afternoon will be similar, coming close to tying records for this time of year. High pressure will keep us mostly sunny and dry in this time frame as well before our cold front arrives this weekend.

We have a couple of very warm days ahead of us before a cold front arrives this weekend. (Source: WBTV)

Passing showers and clouds will be possible Saturday morning through the afternoon hours, from west to east, as a cold front moves overhead. Rain chances look very limited with this system, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans! Just keep your WBTV First Alert Weather App handy. Temperatures and dewpoints will start dropping Saturday evening and by Sunday morning, we’ll be waking up to the upper 40s!

High pressure will then settle back in and a very sunny, October day will shape up for Sunday. Highs will reach just shy of the 70°-mark Sunday afternoon before clear skies allow an even chillier start to our Monday morning. From there, each day will be gradually warmer through the end of the 7-day forecast, but we’ll still be closer to normal than where we’ve been this week.

