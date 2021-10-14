Evening Weather Update: Warm and dry weather will turn cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The big change coming will take us from warm and dry weather to cool and dry weather. The only chance of rain will be over this weekend as the cold front races across the Carolinas on Saturday.

Weekend Rain?

Fall Returns!

Dry Pattern Thereafter

Spoiler Alert: Keep your sprinklers handy. The best chance of any measurable rain will be Saturday morning in the mountains. As the front moves eastward and the rain travels down the eastern slopes of the mountains, what little moisture there is will be wrung out leaving few, if any, showers for the rest of us in the WBTV viewing area.

Sunday is when you will really notice the cooler air for the first time. Accompanying the cooler air will be bright sunshine and lower humidity. This pattern will carry us through most of next week meaning we aren’t seeing any relief in sight in terms of rain.

So make the best of it and enjoy the delightful Fall weather starting on Sunday.

