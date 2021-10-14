NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Evening Weather Update: Warm and dry weather will turn cool

By Eric Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The big change coming will take us from warm and dry weather to cool and dry weather. The only chance of rain will be over this weekend as the cold front races across the Carolinas on Saturday.

  • Weekend Rain?
  • Fall Returns!
  • Dry Pattern Thereafter

Spoiler Alert: Keep your sprinklers handy. The best chance of any measurable rain will be Saturday morning in the mountains. As the front moves eastward and the rain travels down the eastern slopes of the mountains, what little moisture there is will be wrung out leaving few, if any, showers for the rest of us in the WBTV viewing area.

WBTV Oct. 14 Satellite and Radar
WBTV Oct. 14 Satellite and Radar(WBTV)

Sunday is when you will really notice the cooler air for the first time. Accompanying the cooler air will be bright sunshine and lower humidity. This pattern will carry us through most of next week meaning we aren’t seeing any relief in sight in terms of rain.

So make the best of it and enjoy the delightful Fall weather starting on Sunday.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant...
‘Nobody has availability’: Parents left scrambling after daycare closes toddler and infant daycare rooms
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
‘Somebody’s heard some talk’: Families pushing for answers in disappearances of 3 women
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Latest News

Evening Weather Update: Warm and dry weather will turn cool
Evening Weather Update: Warm and dry weather will turn cool
Warm weather souring fall activities
Warm weather souring fall activities
Thursday's high is set to be a near-record one.
First Alert: Near-record warmth Thursday and Friday, chilly by Sunday
First Alert: Thursday and Friday set for near-record warmth
First Alert: Thursday and Friday set for near-record warmth