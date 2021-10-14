Concord named one of the safest cities in North Carolina

This article has 89 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new report from SafeWise has named Concord one of the safest cities in North Carolina.

Concord ranked 17th and is one of only two cities with populations over 100,000 to make the top-20 statewide list.

“As one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the state, Concord’s recognition is a testament to our local law enforcement, firefighters, and community leaders working together to keep us safe,” said Mayor Bill Dusch in a press release.

Concord City Council members and city leaders have long recognized the importance of an engaged citizenry to achieving a safe, vibrant city where people can live, work, and play. In 2000, the city created the Partnership for Stronger Neighborhoods Program to enhance collaboration between city officials and neighborhood leaders, while boosting community engagement in city programs.

Today, the program boasts 73 recognized neighborhoods.

The Concord Police Department employs 204 officers, including 21 school resource officers (SROs) and two SRO sergeants who are assigned to community outreach and education.

SafeWise analyzed the FBI’s violent crime and property crime data to determine the state’s safest cities. To learn more and view the full list of North Carolina’s safest cities, click here.

