Camp Lejeune Marine officer who criticized Afghanistan pleads guilty

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller arrived Thursday morning for a court hearing.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after he criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in a special court-martial this morning at Camp Lejeune.

Tim Parlatore, an attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, said his client accepted responsibility for his actions during the court-martial this morning. Parlatore said there will now be a sentencing hearing that he expects will last two days.

In an Aug. 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul. The next day, Scheller was relieved of his command at the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Geiger, which is a facility at Camp Lejeune.

He was facing several charges, including disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer and conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Scheller followed his comments with a series of social media posts, including an Aug. 29 video in which he resigned his commission and said “follow me and we will bring down the whole … system.”

“When I posted the second video my life was spiraling,” Scheller told the judge this morning. He said his mental state was bad, his wife left him, he lost his business, and he had to undergo a mental assessment which he said made things worse.

Scheller was placed held in pretrial confinement at the Regional Brig at Camp Lejeune. Since then, protests have been held at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville in support of Scheller.

