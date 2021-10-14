Butterball recalls ground turkey products

NC DHHS Flu
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - Butterball is recalling some of its ground turkey products due to possible contamination concerns.

The company says small pieces of hard blue plastic may have ended up in some of the products.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ’s and Kroger grocery stores.

It includes 40-ounce trays of “farm to family Butterball all-natural ground turkey” with a sell-by date of Oct. 18 and 3-pound Kroger fresh ground turkey with sell-by date of Oct. 17.

People who still have the products in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

Butterball has more information on the recall online at Butterball.com.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

