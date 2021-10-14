NC DHHS Flu
Authorities arrest five in connection to deadly shooting outside Marlboro County nightclub

(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Five people were arrested in North Carolina in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Marlboro County nightclub, according to authorities.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced the following people were all arrested on Wednesday in Rockingham, N.C.

  • Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC
  • Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24 of Rockingham, NC
  • Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21 of Rockingham, NC
  • Javontae Marquel Dockery, 22 of Rockingham, NC
  • Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 19 of Rockingham, NC

All five face charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities said all charges stem from a shooting outside Club Amnesia in the early morning hours of Oct. 10 that left two people dead and three others hurt. The club is located in McColl, close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

A vehicle traveling eastbound toward North Carolina stopped in the roadway and began firing at a group of people that were talking to their vehicle, according to authorities.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene traveling into North Carolina at a high rate of speed.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the two people killed as 23-year-old Bria Byrd and 31-year-old Ronnie Oxendine. Both were from Richmond County, N.C.

The three people injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities said they are all expected to make a full recovery.

All of the suspects will have an extradition hearing in North Carolina before being brought back to South Carolina for their arraignments.

The U.S. Marshal Task Force, the ATF, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockingham Police Department all helped the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

