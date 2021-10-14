1 year later: Family pleads for answers, continues search for missing man

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A year after a Lowell man went missing, his family is continuing their push for answers.

“My brother has lived a lifetime of addiction problems, but he has always kept close with his family. We heard from him continuously, and for him to go this long without reaching out to myself, other family members, very close friends of his, is completely ludicrous,” said Felicia Davis Wilson.

She is the younger sister of Sammie “Chip” Davis. The story of their sibling relationship is quite unique.

They met at First Baptist Church in Lowell when Chip was a teen. Her parents would eventually take him in.

“I think around the age of 18, he petitioned the court and just had his name change over to our last name,” Wilson said.

(He) Taught me how to draw. We love sports, we watched football together. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer football fan as the rest of our family is,” she said.

That bond has been broken. Chip was last seen and heard from by the family on Oct. 1 of last year. She says her brother needs medication and has vision problems.

“Everyone had challenges with COVID already so of course, we fear the worst, we fear that somebody has done something to him,” she said.

Lowell police confirmed to WBTV Wednesday they also suspect foul play.

They’ve made multiple social media posts pushing for information but tips have not led to his whereabouts.

“I know he is not a young child, I know he is not somebody who is a high-profiled person, but he is still someone to me, my family and my three boys and we would just like to know something,” Wilson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department.

