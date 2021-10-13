VIRTUAL TOUR: Walk through the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are happy to announce all of the tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are sold out! Because of that, you have helped us raise over $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to St. Jude to aid in research. Families under the care of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital never have to pay for treatment, travel housing, or food thanks to your donations.

The big Dream Home giveaway is October 14, 2021, from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. live on WBTV!

This year’s Dream Home is built by Newton Custom Homes & Realty and is located at 3405 Sincerity Road, Monroe, NC 28110. The estimated value of the house is $425,000.

Here are some of the main features of the home:

4 bedrooms, 3 baths

Estimated 2,600 square feet

Study and bonus room

Front porch and screened-in back porch

Custom cabinetry

Hardwood floors by Shaw Floors

As exciting as winning a dream home, dream car, or shopping spree can be, the most important part of this campaign is helping families facing pediatric cancer. When you reserve a ticket in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you are helping make sure families can focus solely on their child who is being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In addition, your support will stretch beyond the walls of St. Jude as researchers at the hospital share their knowledge and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

We hope you will join us this year in the fight to end childhood cancer because St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

