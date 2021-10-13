NC DHHS Flu
Time is limited for summer-like temps!

First Alert Weather: We will see plenty of sun and highs will be in mid the 80s
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Change is in the air! We will challenge records for two more days, but it will feel like fall by the end of the weekend.

Here’s what we are tracking today:

  • WARM end to the week
  • Weekend cold front
  • Cool highs and chilly lows next week!

Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

The week will end the way it started.

There will be almost no rain.

We will see plenty of sun and highs will be in mid the 80s.

Record highs will be challenged.

The old record for Thursday is 87°.

We will at least be close with a forecast high of 86°. Friday’s old high is 88°. We are expected to get to 87°. This will be the tail end of the warm weather though.

A cold front will move in on Saturday.

There is a small chance for a few showers.

The bigger story will be the temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s one last time on Saturday before we fall to the low 70s for highs on Sunday.

Get ready for chilly mornings too. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s through Saturday morning. Then Sunday will begin in the upper 40s.

Next week looks like another quiet one. Rain chances are very low.

Temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s each day with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

