Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work week will end on a warm note before much cooler temperatures arrive this weekend...

Near-record high temperatures are on the way through Friday before a cold front changes everything up by Sunday!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Warm, dry work and school week ahead

Cold front brings passing showers Saturday

Cool sunshine returns Sunday

High pressure is in control and temperatures are warming up quickly under mostly sunny skies.

Anticipate highs in the low-mid 80s by this afternoon.

Over the next couple of days, we’ll generally start off in the mid-60s and top out in the mid-upper 80s each afternoon!

By this weekend, a cold front will have moved through the area and dropped our temperatures significantly.

This front will bring a few showers with it, increasing in coverage from west to east Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

We’ll still be warm and above-average Saturday, but much cooler and drier conditions will move in by Sunday.

Anticipate morning lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning and highs barely reaching 70°! Lots of sunshine is also in the forecast as high pressure takes over again through the middle of next week.

