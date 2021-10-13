NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!

First Alert Weather: Near-record high temperatures are on the way through Friday before a cold front changes everything up by Sunday!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work week will end on a warm note before much cooler temperatures arrive this weekend...

Near-record high temperatures are on the way through Friday before a cold front changes everything up by Sunday!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Warm, dry work and school week ahead
  • Cold front brings passing showers Saturday
  • Cool sunshine returns Sunday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast
Rachel Coulter's Wednesday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

High pressure is in control and temperatures are warming up quickly under mostly sunny skies.

Anticipate highs in the low-mid 80s by this afternoon.

Over the next couple of days, we’ll generally start off in the mid-60s and top out in the mid-upper 80s each afternoon!

By this weekend, a cold front will have moved through the area and dropped our temperatures significantly.

This front will bring a few showers with it, increasing in coverage from west to east Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

We’ll still be warm and above-average Saturday, but much cooler and drier conditions will move in by Sunday.

Anticipate morning lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning and highs barely reaching 70°! Lots of sunshine is also in the forecast as high pressure takes over again through the middle of next week.

Have a great rest of your week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!
Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!
Highs will reach the low to mid-80s for the viewing area.
First Alert: Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead
First Alert: Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead
First Alert: Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead
Tuesday Nightly Forecast: Very warm and then very cool. Change is coming!
Oct. 12 Nightly Weather Forecast: Very warm and then very cool. Change is coming!