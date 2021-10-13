Rollercoaster temperature forecast ahead!
First Alert Weather: Near-record high temperatures are on the way through Friday before a cold front changes everything up by Sunday!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The work week will end on a warm note before much cooler temperatures arrive this weekend...
Near-record high temperatures are on the way through Friday before a cold front changes everything up by Sunday!
Here’s what we are tracking this week:
- Warm, dry work and school week ahead
- Cold front brings passing showers Saturday
- Cool sunshine returns Sunday
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
High pressure is in control and temperatures are warming up quickly under mostly sunny skies.
Anticipate highs in the low-mid 80s by this afternoon.
Over the next couple of days, we’ll generally start off in the mid-60s and top out in the mid-upper 80s each afternoon!
By this weekend, a cold front will have moved through the area and dropped our temperatures significantly.
This front will bring a few showers with it, increasing in coverage from west to east Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.
We’ll still be warm and above-average Saturday, but much cooler and drier conditions will move in by Sunday.
Anticipate morning lows in the upper 40s Sunday morning and highs barely reaching 70°! Lots of sunshine is also in the forecast as high pressure takes over again through the middle of next week.
Have a great rest of your week!
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.