Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re rediscovering lost Charlotte signs.

At one point, we passed by them all the time on commutes -- while running errands -- The Penguin sign; South 21 Drive-In; Eastland Mall.

They’ve become iconic, in a way, to Charlotte and its history.

But they’ve all been taken down. The good news is they didn’t go far.

The Charlotte Museum of History actually has them, and they will be put on display to help us remember Charlotte’s past and look to its future.

On Your Side Tonight stopped by for a sneak peek and to talk to the Charlotte Museum of History’s Adria Focht and the Exhibit’s Curator Christopher Lawing.

Jamie Boll: OK, first of all, Christopher, this room is pretty cool.

Christopher Lawing: It’s exciting to see it all up in being able to observe it, just all the colors, all the signs.

Jamie Boll: What was your reaction when you kind of saw everything put in place?

Adria Focht: Oh, it was really exciting to see the pieces come into the gallery, piece by piece, the lights come on. It was really just wonderful to see the pieces that I personally connected to. I know, Christopher feels the same way about a lot of these pieces. And that’s what we hope the community gets out of it, too.

Jamie Boll: Why is that important?

Adria Focht: Things like signs are pieces of our built environment that help us connect to our home in Charlotte. So, these things are more modern history.

But because the landscape is changing so rapidly, it felt important to help preserve parts of these pieces of the built environment that are important to the people of Charlotte today.

Jamie Boll: Christopher, how long did it take to curate all these?

Christopher Lawing: I’ve collected these over the past 11 years. But, as far as coming into this space and putting them on the wall, it was a great team effort of you know, good summer months of work. So, three months or so of design, build installation, final touches.

Jamie Boll: Was there one that was harder to find than others or to get in here?

Christopher Lawing: It’s one at a time. I’ll find one here, I’ll find one there. I’ll trace it down. You know, it’s kind of like a national treasure hunt.

Yeah, and some are more difficult to find than others. Some are also just a matter of calling up the property owner and talking to the property owner.

Jamie Boll: What do you expect the reaction to be when people walk in here?

Christopher Lawing: I expect the community to just welcome these signs with open arms like an old friend, and people really see some of these signs as a piece of their personal story -- if they ate at Arts Barbecue every Friday for lunch, or if they went to the Old Hickory House every Monday for dinner with their grandparents or their son or their daughter, their kids, their wives, their husbands.

Jamie Boll: This is all part of an event that’s coming up?

Adria Focht: Charlotte Gem is a signature fundraiser for the Charlotte Museum of History. We’re going to be hosting that on October 14 and we’ll be doing a sneak preview that evening of this exhibit. We will also have the Salone Schools exhibit and the Qatada Pottery exhibit on display.

We’re going to be doing history-based history-themed circus performances. We’ll be doing whiskey tasting and axe throwing, so pretty diverse cultural activities out on the back lawn here at the museum as a fundraiser.

Jamie Boll: How important is this fundraiser just to the mission?

Adria Focht: It is absolutely critical for us. We are a 501 c three nonprofit and we are entirely independent and really appreciate the support from the community to continue to be able to advocate for Historic Preservation.

The display begins on October 16.

You can get more information on how to see it by scanning the QR code in the video attached to this story. From there, just tap Web Extras and that will take you to a page with the link.

