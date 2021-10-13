Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman before being shot at charged in several sexually based crimes in Rock Hill

This article has 610 words with a read time of approximately 3 minutes and 3 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who ultimately opened fire on him Monday night in Rock Hill has been charged with a number of sexually based crimes that occurred over the last few months, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 18-year-old Antavis Ta’Shawn Dickerson was named as the suspect in the Oct. 11 attempted sexual assault from Automall Parkway.

The woman told police she was walking on Automall Parkway when she saw a shadow. Then, the man grabbed her and they began to fight, authorities said.

According to the woman, she hit the man several times and he tried to pull her into the wood line away from the roadway.

The suspect eventually ran away after the woman retrieved her firearm and began shooting at him, police said.

Dickerson was located Tuesday afternoon near his Riverview Road home, according to the RHPD.

While detectives spoke with Dickerson, he allegedly implicated himself in several sexually based crimes that began back in August.

On Aug. 2, around 8:30 p.m., police said Dickerson was riding a bicycle on South Confederate Avenue. He rode near a woman and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

About an hour later, the suspect knocked on the woman’s door and apologized before propositioning her for sex, authorities said. After she declined, Dickerson allegedly grabbed her arms and forcefully pushed her toward the inside of her home. He then ran after being struck by the woman, according to the RHPD.

Dickerson was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in this case.

The next day, on Aug. 3, Dickerson went to a home on Walnut Street and pushed his way inside, police said. He allegedly propositioned the woman for sex while grabbing her by the arm. The victim convinced him to step out on the porch where she screamed for help, causing him to leave, according to the RHPD.

Dickerson was charged with first-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in this case.

On Sept. 9, around 8 a.m., Dickerson approached a woman on Heather Square and propositioned her for oral sex, authorities said. The victim went inside her apartment after declining the offer. She then left her apartment a second time where Dickerson exposed himself before running away, according to law enforcement.

Dickerson was charged with indecent exposure in this case.

Roughly 20 minutes later on the same day, around 8:25 a.m., Dickerson approached a woman on Hunters Trail and propositioned her, according to the RHPD. When the woman declined, he allegedly touched her inappropriately as she walked away. Dickerson then grabbed the victim and exposed himself while pulling her toward the woods, authorities said. The woman screamed for help, alarming a neighbor who yelled at Dickerson, causing him to leave.

Dickerson was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure in this case.

On Oct. 7, Dickerson was on Cedarview Court and approached a woman who he propositioned for oral sex several times, police said. The victim declined and attempted to leave in her vehicle. The suspect walked over to her vehicle and exposed himself as she was trying to leave, according to law enforcement.

Dickerson was charged with indecent exposure in this case.

Authorities said the York County Sheriff’s Office is handling the Oct. 11 assault from the Automall Parkway, based on the updated location and the jurisdictional boundaries.

Dickerson had a bond hearing on Oct. 13 in Rock Hill Municipal Court for the other charges. His bond was denied, police said.

