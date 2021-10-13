NC DHHS Flu
Police: Juvenile injured in shooting near Southside Park in Charlotte

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A juvenile was injured in an overnight shooting in south Charlotte, authorities say.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Griffith Street, which is near Southside Park.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are now searching for the person responsible and they are asking for the community to rally and share any information they have.

Officers got the call to respond at about midnight. When they got there, they found a young man who had been shot and he was rushed to Atrium’s main hospital with very serious injuries.

This is the latest case of a young person injured or in many cases killed by gunfire in the Queen City in 2021.

WBTV has been tracking the numbers. Since the early part of the year, there have been just shy of a dozen shootings where police have had to break difficult news to families about their children. The case getting the most attention is 3-year-old Asiah Fiquerioa, who was shot when well over 100 bullets were fired into his home in September.

Related: Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Local activists have said the community has to be proactive.

“We can talk about it and resolve these issues. I’m a firm believer just bring the two together and talk about the issues. That way you live,” Will Adams, with Team TruBlue, said.

CMPD is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

