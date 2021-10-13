Police investigate dozens of shots fired near Salisbury park

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a shooting near a park in Salisbury Monday afternoon.

Officers say they found 28 gun shell casings in the area of City Park, near the intersection of W. Miller Street and Club House Drive, around 5:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police also found a car that left the scene with bullet holes and other evidence believed to have been involved in the shooting.

A house on Club House Drive was shot into several times. Residents were home but no one was injured, according to Salisbury Police.

Police said a park visitor was treated because of stress from the shooting, and not result directly from the shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects.

“Our community should not and will not tolerate violence,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “In this instance, several visitors to the park, including children, were endangered by the careless and reckless actions of others. When our residents and visitors, and particularly our children, cannot go to one of our parks for recreational activities everyone suffers because of those who choose to settle disputes with firearms and place others at risk.

“We continue to see firearms stolen from vehicles across our city, which contributes to gun crime overall. I would encourage everyone in Salisbury, whether you live, work, or visit here, to say something if you see something, and seek other ways to resolve your grievances rather than turning to gun violence.”

If anyone has additional information, including home or business security camera video, please contact Criminal Investigations at 704-638-5262, email investigations@salisburync.gov or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers.

Residents and business owners who have security cameras can register for the Salisbury Police Department Salisbury Camera Action Network online https://form.jotform.com/90715212141949.

Through this program, camera owners can advise the police department where their cameras are recording to assist with investigations. Your camera video is not supplied to the police department unless you allow the feed and remains under the owner’s control.

