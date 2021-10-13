Nearly all state health workers vaccinated in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Nearly all of North Carolina’s 10,000 employees at state-operated health care facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have gotten an approved exemption.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that it fired only 16 workers within the department’s state-operated health care system comprised of 14 facilities.

The vaccine mandate was announced in July.

Workers had until the end of September to get fully vaccinated unless they were received approval for a religious or medical exemption.

Roughly 94% of workers are now vaccinated, while the remaining 6% have a special accommodation.

