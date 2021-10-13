NC DHHS Flu
NC DOT getting equipment and personnel ready for winter

Crews were putting plows and salt spreaders on the trucks and taking them out for dry runs
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The leaves are still on the trees and it was short-sleeve weather even in the North Carolina Mountains on Wednesday but that didn’t stop state road crews in Boone from practicing for winter.

“We’re trying to get ahead of the curve,” said DOT’s Watauga County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn.

Crews were putting plows and salt spreaders on the trucks and taking them out for dry runs.

They did it to get back into the routine of installation of the gear and to check the equipment to make sure everything works. It did.

Last year, the Watauga Highway Maintenance Shop put trucks and crews on snow and ice removal for 82 days.

Officials say their goal every day they tackle winter weather is to make sure roads are safe and as clear as possible.

Every county in North Carolina will have, or already has had, a winter prep day like the one held in Boone Wednesday. 

The state has allocated $60-million to handle winter troubles on the roads this year.

