Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco stepped down as the school’s top administrator Wednesday.

The move was announced to faculty at a brief staff meeting after school and, shortly thereafter, in a message to parents.

According to the message sent to parents, Bosco has been reassigned to an administrative role within CMS.

“Both Mark Bosco and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools believe that after 8-plus years as principal of Myers Park, change in leadership is needed at the school,” the message to parents said.

Bosco was suspended on August 6 -- the same week he returned from medical leave -- as district administrators investigated his handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults at the school.

WBTV began investigating reported sexual violence at the school in 2015 and, more recently, spoke with more women who detailed what happened after they reported being raped or sexually assaulted to both school administrators and police.

In total, WBTV has spoken with six former students who reported sexual violence between 2014 and 2019.

Dr. Maureen Furr, who was named interim principal following Bosco’s suspension in August, will continue in that role until a permanent replacement is named, according to the message sent to parents.

