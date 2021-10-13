NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Myers Park HS principal reassigned after investigation into handling of reported rapes, sexual assaults

Bosco taking new administrative job within CMS
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.(Corey Schmidt)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco stepped down as the school’s top administrator Wednesday.

The move was announced to faculty at a brief staff meeting after school and, shortly thereafter, in a message to parents.

According to the message sent to parents, Bosco has been reassigned to an administrative role within CMS.

Previous: CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force

“Both Mark Bosco and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools believe that after 8-plus years as principal of Myers Park, change in leadership is needed at the school,” the message to parents said.

Bosco was suspended on August 6 -- the same week he returned from medical leave -- as district administrators investigated his handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults at the school.

WBTV began investigating reported sexual violence at the school in 2015 and, more recently, spoke with more women who detailed what happened after they reported being raped or sexually assaulted to both school administrators and police.

Previous: More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

In total, WBTV has spoken with six former students who reported sexual violence between 2014 and 2019.

Dr. Maureen Furr, who was named interim principal following Bosco’s suspension in August, will continue in that role until a permanent replacement is named, according to the message sent to parents.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

The governor says the bipartisan energy bill will “attract more energy jobs, protect families...
Gov. Cooper to sign N.C. energy bill aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to an identify the man...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed 7-Eleven store at gunpoint
WBTV St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021
2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner to be announced Thursday
CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings says overall crime is down during third quarter
CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings says overall crime is down during third quarter