NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Good Question Podcast: What common mistakes do parents make that cause SIDS?

Boppy, a common baby pillow, has recalled more than three million of its pillows
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Boppy, a common baby pillow, has recalled more than three million of its pillows.

It says babies are at risk of suffocating.

The recall comes after eight babies died.

Their deaths are considered to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 1,000 babies die from SIDS every year.

Thankfully, it’s become less common since the 1990s.

But it still happens.

Many times, it can be prevented.

So On Your Side Tonight’s Alex Giles asked Dr. Suman Bhowmick what are some common mistakes parents are making that are causing it?

They say one of the most common things has to do with sleeping.

“We’re talking about sleep position. That’s one of the big ones,” said Dr. Suman Bhowmick. ”Around. 20 almost 30 years ago there was a campaign called “Back to Sleep.” You may have heard of it before. II think anybody who’s a parent may have heard of the “Back to Sleep” campaign these days.

And there’s an importance of trying to make the babies get positioned in a certain way. On their “Back to Sleep,” and this has shown that the rate of SIDS has gone down significantly almost by half over the last 30 years, and so this is something that we definitely are always discussing with parents and especially new parents about sleep position.

It’s a tough one, though. A lot of times we get into these habits of having the baby sleeping in the same spaces, also co-sleeping and different types of sleeping environments that are a little bit more, or some that are not as open or a little bit more ornate with all the pillows and blankets and bumpers and things like that.

I call it a KISS, “Keep it Separate and Sturdy.” You just want to be in a position where the baby is easy to access but separate from the parents because when the adults are unconscious, body parts, pillows and blankets, they move all over the place and these babies aren’t strong enough to push anything away from their out mouth and nose, and so we want to just put them in a position that they can sleep comfortably.”

But it isn’t just sleeping.

Dr. Bhowmick says there are also some things that should be happening before the baby is born to protect them.

He explains what those are in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.

You can subscribe to the podcast and listen right now:

WBTV’s Good Question podcast is an extension of what we do here on On Your Side Tonight, every night. We just launched this podcast last week in partnership with Queen City Podcast Network.

New episodes of “WBTV’s Good Question” are released on Spotify and Apple Podcasts every Wednesday morning.

Just pull out your phone right now, put it in camera mode, and put the camera on this QR code right here. That will bring your device to Spotify or Apple so you can subscribe.

If you want to listen, pull out your phone, turn on camera mode and hover over the QR code that...
If you want to listen, pull out your phone, turn on camera mode and hover over the QR code that will send you to our website, where you can listen to the podcast at the top of the page.(WBTV)

You can also go to WBTV.com/GoodQuestion to listen each week.

And if you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to answer it here on the show or on our podcast. Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email GoodQuestion@wbtv.com.

New episodes come down every Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

3 Things: How do you feel about businesses being required to vaccinate or test?
3 Things to Know: How do you feel about businesses being required to get vaccinated or tested
Good Question: What is the debt ceiling?
Good Question: What is the debt ceiling?
Study: Mental health issues can be contagious in the workplace
Study: Mental health issues can be contagious in the workplace
Furniture-making seeing a revitalization in Catawba County
Furniture-making seeing a revitalization in Catawba County