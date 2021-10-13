Good Question Podcast: What common mistakes do parents make that cause SIDS?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Boppy, a common baby pillow, has recalled more than three million of its pillows.

It says babies are at risk of suffocating.

The recall comes after eight babies died.

Their deaths are considered to be Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, also known as SIDS.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 1,000 babies die from SIDS every year.

Thankfully, it’s become less common since the 1990s.

But it still happens.

Many times, it can be prevented.

So On Your Side Tonight’s Alex Giles asked Dr. Suman Bhowmick what are some common mistakes parents are making that are causing it?

They say one of the most common things has to do with sleeping.

“We’re talking about sleep position. That’s one of the big ones,” said Dr. Suman Bhowmick. ”Around. 20 almost 30 years ago there was a campaign called “Back to Sleep.” You may have heard of it before. II think anybody who’s a parent may have heard of the “Back to Sleep” campaign these days.

And there’s an importance of trying to make the babies get positioned in a certain way. On their “Back to Sleep,” and this has shown that the rate of SIDS has gone down significantly almost by half over the last 30 years, and so this is something that we definitely are always discussing with parents and especially new parents about sleep position.

It’s a tough one, though. A lot of times we get into these habits of having the baby sleeping in the same spaces, also co-sleeping and different types of sleeping environments that are a little bit more, or some that are not as open or a little bit more ornate with all the pillows and blankets and bumpers and things like that.

I call it a KISS, “Keep it Separate and Sturdy.” You just want to be in a position where the baby is easy to access but separate from the parents because when the adults are unconscious, body parts, pillows and blankets, they move all over the place and these babies aren’t strong enough to push anything away from their out mouth and nose, and so we want to just put them in a position that they can sleep comfortably.”

But it isn’t just sleeping.

Dr. Bhowmick says there are also some things that should be happening before the baby is born to protect them.

He explains what those are in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.

