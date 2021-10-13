NC DHHS Flu
Gastonia family pleads for helping finding daughter

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman is asking for your help bringing her daughter home.

30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin was last heard from on Sunday.

Baldwin’s family says she lives in Gastonia with her mom.

They say this entire situation is so unlike her, because she would never leave her family.

“We had left church . . . then she called me and that was the last time I talked to her,” said Baldwin’s mother Marilyn Baldwin.

That conversation was on Sunday, October 10.

LaPorscha Baldwin’s mother said they got out of church around 2 pm.

Her daughter seemed happy and then called her asking her if she wanted food.

“She wanted to know if I wanted her to DoorDash me and her daughter some food and I said no baby, we’ll be fine, you get off at 6, we’ll be fine. I said I’m tired, I’m just going to go home, get some rest and I’ll see you when you get off.”

She says, Baldwin was supposed to go to Amazon where she works—located in Huntersville.

“Whatever happened she never made it to work,” said Baldwin’s aunt Darlene June.

Baldwin’s vehicle was found abandoned southbound on I-85 between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont Monday night.

Detectives with Gastonia Police believe Baldwin may have had recent contact with her ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old Charles Combs.

But they haven’t been able to find him or get in touch.

“That’s all we want is her home safe and unharmed, that’s all we want is for her to come home to her family, especially to her daughter,” said June.

When WBTV last spoke to the Gastonia Police Department, around 5:15 pm, they had not named Combs a person of interest.

Anyone with information about where Baldwin may be is asked to call 911 or 704-866-6702.

Callers can stay anonymous.

