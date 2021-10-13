Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed 7-Eleven store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking to an identify the man responsible for robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, October 3 at the 7-Eleven located at the intersection of W.T. Harris Blvd. and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store shows the man enter the business and walk to the front counter.

“The suspect entered the store, walked directly to the register, and demanded cash from the register from the teller,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Police said the man was armed with a gun and a paper bag. Surveillance footage shows the store clerk complying with the suspect and working to get money from the store cash registers.

“It could have been very dangerous. If the victim hadn’t complied with what the suspect demanded, it could have been a deadly situation or a situation where she seriously got injured,” said Johnson.

The surveillance footage shows the man leaving the store after he gets money from the business. Police said the man is believed to be 5′9″ with an average build. The man was completely bundled up during the robbery.

“He’s not showing that much of his face, so it’ll take someone who really knows this suspect to call in and give us his identity,” said Johnson.

Police said the man’s shoes might be something that people may recognize. Detectives said the man was wearing 2018 Nike Air Max Plus Hyper Blue shoes.

“They are a common sneaker. Someone could recognize if one of their loved ones or their friends have these same exact sneakers so that is a key detail in this crime and it is something to pay attention to,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

