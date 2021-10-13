CMPD: Overall crime, homicides down during third quarter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings highlighted the effort against crime during the department’s weekly briefing Wednesday morning.

During the third quarter of the year, CMPD made 10,465 arrests. responded to 719,000 police calls and seized 2,260 guns.

Police have taken away 35 percent more guns this quarter, but arrests are down 6 percent, according to police.

Jennings said that overall crime in Charlotte is down 4 percent, including homicides, which is down 18 percent. Robbies are down 22 percent and violent crime is down 3 percent.

More: Public safety report for third quarter

However, Sexual assaults are up 17 percent and auto larcenies and car thefts are up 8 percent.

So far this year, 113 lateral officers and recruits have participated in the CMPD’s training academy.

Currently, women represent about 15% of the department’s sworn officers, which is higher than the national average.

“The CMPD recognizes the tremendous role women in law enforcement play, which is why it is joining like-minded organizations dedicated to taking actions that increase the support and success of qualified women officers throughout their careers,” CMPD said in a statement.

CMPD is joining an initiative called “30x30″ which seeks to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by the year 2030. More information on this initiative can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.