NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD to discuss recent crime trends in Charlotte

CMPD will also be announcing a new initiative it is joining
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be giving an update Wednesday morning on its crime efforts in Charlotte.

The department will be discussing crime trends and provide an overview of CMPD’s efforts during the year’s third quarter.

CMPD will also be announcing a new initiative it is joining.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Lindsey Mae Johnson, 24, and Nicasio Antonio Guzman, 22, are charged in the death of Elizabeth...
Chapel Hill granddaughter, boyfriend charged in 88-year-old’s death
Luke Bryan arrives at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden...
Luke Bryan announced as headliner for CCMF 2022
A new ranking of public, charter and magnet schools in North Carolina by U.S. News & World...
Charlotte school is No. 1 in NC in new ranking of elementary, middle schools
The new starting pay for drivers will be $17.75 instead of the previous $15.75.
CMS board votes to increase hourly pay rates for bus drivers