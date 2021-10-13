CMPD to discuss recent crime trends in Charlotte
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be giving an update Wednesday morning on its crime efforts in Charlotte.
The department will be discussing crime trends and provide an overview of CMPD’s efforts during the year’s third quarter.
CMPD will also be announcing a new initiative it is joining.
