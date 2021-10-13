NC DHHS Flu
City unveils first draft of Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map, Charlotte Streets Map

Back in June, the Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 to approve the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The first draft of the integrated Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map and the Charlotte Streets Map was released on Wednesday.

According to city officials, the police map is a companion to the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides guidance for the type and intensity of development that is appropriate throughout the city.

“We are thankful to the community for sharing its input over the past several months which helped craft the first draft of the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map,” said Taiwo Jaiyeoba, director of planning. “Now begins the work of reviewing the outcome and together mapping our future growth.”

The draft maps can be viewed here.

“The 2040 plan addresses critical issues from housing affordability and economic mobility to environmental sustainability and transportation,” Sam Spencer, chair of the Planning Commission, previously said. “The final draft reflects years of hard work by city staff, the Planning Commission, the Charlotte City Council and community leaders and residents from every corner of Charlotte.”

Related: City council votes 6-5 to approve Charlotte 2040 comprehensive plan

The Charlotte Streets Map is a companion and supporting document to the Charlotte Future 2040 Policy Map and the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), according to a release from the city. It shows how each street should ultimately evolve to meet the city’s mobility and public realm needs.

“We are excited to publicly share the first draft of the Charlotte Streets Map in support of the 2040 Policy Map and the UDO,” said Liz Babson, director of transportation. “It reflects the transportation policies that have been developed and adopted through the years and allows us to grow into the city envisioned by the 2040 Plan.”

The city is inviting community members to review the first draft of the integrated map of the Charlotte Future 2040 policy map and Charlotte Streets Map and provide feedback online and at upcoming virtual community conversations to be held between Oct. 14 and Nov. 9.

Residents are encouraged to register for a community conversation to discuss the integrated map in depth by geographical location.

