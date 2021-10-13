Charlotte area businesses continue to struggle with supply issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been to the store lately, you may have noticed some bare shelves. The supply chain problem is affecting everything from building supplies to your favorite brands of food. It’s been especially rough for small businesses as they struggle once again through yet another crisis.

“Certain brands of tissues, certain brand of yogurts that normally I would get and I just can’t find,” Kathleen Boylan said.

From grocery stores to liquor stores.

“It looks like it’s been hit up every time I go there. It’s been months and I still can’t get the tequila I want,” Sarah Davis complained.

As the supply chain continues to get squeezed shoppers are beginning to notice some of their favorite brands disappearing off the store shelves.

“Where’s the shortage? Where’s it starting? And how long do I have to wait to get a Jameson mini-bottle for my tea in the morning?” Davis said.

Some are turning to online shopping to get the basics.

“Amazon works pretty well,” Amanda Gruener chuckled.

But when it comes to the business side of the supply issue, nobody’s laughing.

“Are there days that I’m frustrated as hell? Absolutely.”

Shang Skipper co-owns several Mac’s Speed Shop in the Charlotte area.

“Right now it’s like a hurricane, like a perfect storm right?”

His business has struggled through a lot the past couple of years. From a workforce shortage to now a supply chain shortage.

“It is incredibly frustrating and it’s not going to change anytime soon,” Skipper told WBTV.

Megan Green with Harvard’s Kennedy School says it’s not just one industry, it’s widespread.

“We’re seeing supply chain disruptions across the board in terms of product.”

Because of the problem and the jump in prices, Mac’s put out a letter letting customers know some of their popular, high prep items have to be shelved for the time being.

“We have to take measures to protect our business and protect our customers at the end of the day,” Skipper said.

Onion rings are temporarily off the menu, and there’s a price hike in wings and beef. All hopes are things will turn around soon.

“Just depends on when things come back if they come back,” said Skipper.

Skipper hopes at least the worker shortage will be short-lived. He says people need money for those Christmas presents.

