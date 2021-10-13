NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 Things to Know: What wandering thoughts say about your mental health

The University of Arizona led a study about people’s thoughts
3 Things to Know: What wandering thoughts say about your mental health
3 Things to Know: What wandering thoughts say about your mental health(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight making sense of all those wandering thoughts we have.

It just happens sometimes.

You’re doing some mindless work and you find yourself lost in thoughts about anything really.

What do they mean?

They could actually reveal a lot about your mental health.

So we’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is where all this is coming from.

The University of Arizona led a study about people’s thoughts.

Seventh-eight people had to basically say whatever they were thinking for 10 minutes while they say alone in a room.

They couldn’t have any electronics. It was just them and their thoughts.

It was supposed to mimic those little breaks we have throughout the day - maybe waiting in a line, taking a shower, laying in bed.

Overall, more than 2,000 thoughts were logged and analyzed.

Thing two is what the researchers found.

Most people spent those 10 minutes thinking about the present or future in a neutral way.

But there was a pattern that’s linked to a common symptom of depression.

It’s called ruminative thinking. It’s when someone keeps thinking the same negative thoughts.

People who scored high on a rumination questionnaire tended to have thoughts that were more negative and focused on the past.

Their negative thoughts kept narrowing down into a more specific topic over time, too.

So what do we do with this information?

That’s thing three.

The researchers say now they want to look at how this all ties into the brain’s functions.

They want to do MRIs for 10 minutes to see how the brain acts when people have these thoughts.

The lead researcher says they want to connect those thoughts with biology to “Provide a fuller picture of consciousness and mental health...We hope that one day, our inner mental lives won’t be as much of a mystery.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released information that they had charged a man with...
‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month
Memorial fans were made of Migellic "Jelli" Young ahead of the release of her body July 4.
Autopsy: 4-year-old found decomposed, buried in Charlotte yard was malnourished
Police: Woman fights with, shoots at man trying to sexually assault her in Rock Hill
Rock Hill PD: Suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman before getting shot is in custody
Emanuel Bedford was listed as a person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre...
Person of interest arrested in Ga. in month-long disappearance of Deidre Reid from Pageland, S.C.
Gastonia Police are asking the public for help to find 30-year-old Laporscha Chantal Baldwin.
Missing Gastonia woman’s car found abandoned on I-85, police want to speak with ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History
Rediscovering ‘iconic’ Charlotte signs at the Charlotte Museum of History
Good Question Podcast: What common mistakes do parents make that cause SIDS?
'CSI: Vegas' stars Paula Newsome and Mandeep Dhillon
'CSI: Vegas' stars talks new episode
3 Things: How do you feel about businesses being required to vaccinate or test?
3 Things to Know: How do you feel about businesses being required to get vaccinated or tested