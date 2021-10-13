3 missing women: Families pushing for answers in their disappearances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the Charlotte area, three women remain missing from their families Tuesday night. The women are also mothers with their children hoping for their safe return.

LaPorscha Baldwin

On Tuesday, police in Gastonia came out with a strong plea and asked for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin.

She was last heard from on Sunday. Her family told police they have been unable to locate her since then. Baldwin’s vehicle was found abandoned southbound on I-85 between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

Gastonia police say they are trying to locate Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old-old Charles Combs, but have so far, been unsuccessful.

Jordan Smith

Family and friends of Jordan Smith continue to hope for a crack soon in her case. The Concord mother has been missing since April, last seen in Cabarrus County.

“I’m sure somebody knows something. Something has heard some talk, some chatter,” said family friend Tammy Whitley.

Smith has an elementary-school-aged son.

“There’s been no word and that is not like Jordan at all. She has a boy that is 9 years old, she’s a momma’s girl and hasn’t contacted any of them,” Whitley said.

She says they’re also fundraising on GoFundMe to help provide a reward for information leading to Smith’s safe return home.

Deidre Reid

Tuesday morning, Deidre Reid’s family received news that Emanuel Bedford, who police say is a person of interest in her disappearance, was arrested on grand larceny and obstruction of justice charges in Georgia.

The Pageland mother has been missing since September. Bedford, the family says, is also the father of her son.

“It’s just hard for the family right now not knowing where Deidre is at and Mr. Belford is in custody right now,” said James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

The Reid family is hoping this latest development leads to answers.

“I just hope Emanuel will tell us where she at, whether it is good or bad. We just want to know where she is at,” said Deidre’s sister, Jennifer Reid.

If you have any information, call your local police department or Crime Stoppers.

