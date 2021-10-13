NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3 missing women: Families pushing for answers in their disappearances

(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across...
(From L-R): LaPorscha Baldwin, Deidre Reid and Jordan Smith have been reported missing across the Charlotte-area.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the Charlotte area, three women remain missing from their families Tuesday night. The women are also mothers with their children hoping for their safe return.

LaPorscha Baldwin

On Tuesday, police in Gastonia came out with a strong plea and asked for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin.

She was last heard from on Sunday. Her family told police they have been unable to locate her since then. Baldwin’s vehicle was found abandoned southbound on I-85 between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

Gastonia police say they are trying to locate Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend, 35-year-old-old Charles Combs, but have so far, been unsuccessful.

Jordan Smith

Family and friends of Jordan Smith continue to hope for a crack soon in her case. The Concord mother has been missing since April, last seen in Cabarrus County.

“I’m sure somebody knows something. Something has heard some talk, some chatter,” said family friend Tammy Whitley.

Smith has an elementary-school-aged son.

RELATED: ‘We loved her very much’; Family says mother found dead in woods in Charlotte was missing for nearly a month

“There’s been no word and that is not like Jordan at all. She has a boy that is 9 years old, she’s a momma’s girl and hasn’t contacted any of them,” Whitley said.

She says they’re also fundraising on GoFundMe to help provide a reward for information leading to Smith’s safe return home.

Deidre Reid

Tuesday morning, Deidre Reid’s family received news that Emanuel Bedford, who police say is a person of interest in her disappearance, was arrested on grand larceny and obstruction of justice charges in Georgia.

The Pageland mother has been missing since September. Bedford, the family says, is also the father of her son.

“It’s just hard for the family right now not knowing where Deidre is at and Mr. Belford is in custody right now,” said James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

The Reid family is hoping this latest development leads to answers.

“I just hope Emanuel will tell us where she at, whether it is good or bad. We just want to know where she is at,” said Deidre’s sister, Jennifer Reid.

If you have any information, call your local police department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected
Generic police lights
Human remains found in woods in Burke County, authorities say
Tracy Williams arrest for homicide in University area
18-year-old man arrested for Sunday night homicide in northeast Charlotte
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Latest News

WBTV
Charlotte area businesses continue to struggle with supply issues
CMS board votes to increase hourly pay rates for bus drivers
Friday’s inaugural program will spotlight the college’s Evening and Weekend College with Dr....
Livingstone College to host first of ‘Fridays at the Stone’ series this week
With a theme of “The future is …”, this year’s GCSHE will reflect on shared struggles and...
Catawba College hosting virtual global conference on sustainability