2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner to be announced Thursday

The more than 2,600 square foot Union County home comes with numerous special features including a secret office in the owner’s suite and a bonus room.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home will be announced Thursday night on WBTV at 7 p.m.

We at WBTV would like to thank everyone who helped to raise $2.25 million in nine days over the summer for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this year.

The proceeds raised go to St. Jude to aid in research and to continue to make sure no family, helped by St. Jude, ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The giveaway special will air live on WBTV.

The more than 2,600 square foot Union County home comes with numerous special features including a secret office in the owner’s suite and a bonus room. The estimated value of the house is $425,000.

Ashley HomeStore just recently finished staging the four-bedroom, three-bath home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty.

VIRTUAL TOUR: Click here to take a virtual tour of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

The new neighborhood called Sabella Estates will feature all-brick ranch-style single-family homes. It’s tucked between Monroe and Unionville about 40 minutes southeast of center city Charlotte.

Other prize-winners that will be announced Thursday include the winners of $20,000 toward a dream car courtesy of Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and a Publix and a Belk shopping spree.

The most important part of this campaign is helping families facing pediatric cancer, and making sure they can focus solely on their child who is being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

