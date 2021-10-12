NC DHHS Flu
Very warm and then very cool. Change is coming!

First Alert Weather: We are making progress toward cooler temperatures - but we aren’t quite there yet
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve waited for it! Normal fall weather is finally showing up in the 7-day forecast.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Mid-80s through Friday
  • Cold front Saturday
  • 70s on Sunday!

Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Tuesday evening forecast(WBTV)

We are making progress toward cooler temperatures - but we aren’t quite there yet.

Highs will remain above average Wednesday through Friday. Not just warm temps though - record challenging. The standing record for Thursday is 87°.

We’re predicting a high of 86°. The old record for Friday is 88° and we’re predicting a high of 87°. Whether we break a record or not, it will be warm for mid-October. Overnight lows will only fall to the low to mid 60s most nights.

There is a cold front that will move through on Saturday.

There’s a small chance for a few showers but the main thing you’ll notice will be the temperature change. Highs will go from the low 80s on Saturday to the low 70s on Sunday. Heading out to church on Sunday morning, you may want to wear a sweater since lows will fall to the upper 40s.

The cooler air will stick around into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

