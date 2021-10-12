Three Rivers Land Trust Conserves 40 acres of Wetlands and Hardwoods in Moore County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Three Rivers Land Trust: In the small town of Whispering Pines rests 40 acres on a small lake, painting a picturesque scene. Hardwoods stand tall in contrast with the glassy lake that they surround, and will continue to do so, forever. On September 30, 2021, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust was able to conserve this property in a forever wild easement, protecting the mature hardwood forest and the water quality of the property.

Colin Webster and his wife Emiliana wanted to conserve this property in order to ensure that future generations would also get to take in its beauty. While standing at the property overlooking the lake, Colin reflected that “We have always seen the benefits of conservation for the purpose of protecting the quality of the water and the animal life that use this property as a passageway. Three Rivers has been absolutely fantastic to work with, we are delighted to have been able to make this work.”

“This conservation easement is especially important to the local community,” stated Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman. “Conserving these 40 acres is will help to protect the water quality of not only the lake, but the wetlands complex on the property as well. By protecting this property through a forever wild conservation easement, we can ensure that the area remains as natural as possible.”

“We are extremely pleased to have worked with the Websters to conserve these 40 acres in Whispering Pines. Moore County is growing at a rapid pace, and we want to ensure that local conservation is also a part of that growth scenario,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “It is TRLT’s mission to help people like the Websters in achieving their conservation goals. Conservation is more important now than ever before, and this project is another stepping stone in the right direction.”

This conservation easement was generously donated by the Websters, with transactional costs paid for by a grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation, at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Nicky Black, Membership and Events Coordinator, at 704-647-0302 or nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org.

